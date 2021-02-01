Israel's Labor party looks to new leader for revival

She believes her decision to stay out of the government, combined with her message of social justice, will bring voters back.

“The fact that I have managed to lift up Labor, it’s still early, but I think people have more faith that it’s possible,” she said.

Michaeli, 54, has long been a recognizable figure in Israel, working for years as a journalist and women's rights activist before entering politics in 2013 as a Labor lawmaker. She is widely known for her alternative views. She shuns marriage, although she is in a long-term relationship with a popular late-night TV host, and says she has never wanted children in a society sprung from the biblical commandment to procreate. She is known for her signature all black looks, which she has said are meant to downplay her body and sexuality.

When she withdrew to the opposition, she promised: “We won't let the Labor party die.” Now at the helm, she will be tested on whether she can fulfill that pledge and stabilize a party that has had six leaders since Netanyahu took power in 2009.

Yossi Beilin, a former longtime Labor minister whose son challenged Michaeli in the leadership race, welcomed her election.