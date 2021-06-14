Israel's new government gets to work after Netanyahu ouster

The United Arab Emirates, which established diplomatic relations with Israel last year as part of the so-called Abraham Accords orchestrated by the Trump administration, said it was looking “forward to working together to advance regional peace, strengthen tolerance and coexistence, and embark upon a new era of cooperation in technology, trade, and investment.”

Lapid, the foreign minister, spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and “discussed the special relationship between the US and Israel," he wrote on Twitter.

At a handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Lapid told diplomats that Israel's foreign relations had suffered from “disgraceful neglect” in recent years. He pledged to mend relations with neighboring Jordan, the European Union, the Democratic Party in the U.S. and American Jews — relations that Lapid said had deteriorated under Netanyahu.

“The outgoing administration took a terrible gamble in focusing only on the Republicans and abandoning Israel's bipartisan standing,” Lapid said. He added that Israel's ties with American Jews were “the most important relationship, and the one that needs to be worked on more than any other.”