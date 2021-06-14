'It was our children they killed'

He also alleged that the Russians also assaulted several women, some of whom fled into the bush to escape. MacLeod told CNN that in many conflicts "when there's no oversight, where there's no monitoring of their activities, then the risk of sexual gender-based violence goes through the roof."

Russian abuses have included the abduction of community leaders. According to a MINUSCA document, four members of the Fulani community were "extracted" from the town of Bria and flown to an "unknown destination." CNN has seen photographs of the men, with hoods on their heads, being put on a plane by Russian mercenaries at the local airstrip at the end of April.

The MINUSCA document adds that the incident "causes great anxiety among the population where some fear disappearance," and urges an immediate investigation into where the four might have been taken.

Several witnesses told CNN and Sentry that the Russians had a base outside Bambari where torture was commonplace.

Nimery, a 39-year old, said he and others had been taken to the base and roped together. Held for a week, he said he'd been beaten and stabbed in the foot with a bayonet.

Still wearing a bandage around his ankle, Nimery chose his words carefully. "The Russians were wicked and barbaric," he said.