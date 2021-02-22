Italian ambassador among 3 killed in attack on Congo convoy

“There was an exchange of fire. The attackers fired at the bodyguard and the ambassador,” the governor said.

Attanasio was shot in the abdomen, according to a statement by Congo’s Interior Ministry. He was then transported to the U.N. Mission in Congo hospital where he died from his wounds, the ministry said.

Without citing sources, Italian state TV on Monday night said the convoy apparently was the target of a kidnapping attempt with the aim of securing ransom money.

Attanasio, a 43-year-old career diplomat, left behind a wife and three young children.

The attack occurred in the same area where two Britons were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in 2018, said Mambo Kaway, head of a local civil society group.

“The situation is very tense,” he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Congo’s Interior Ministry has blamed the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, the Rwandan Hutu rebel group known as FDLR, for the attack.

The interior ministry said the provincial authorities of North Kivu were not aware of the presence of the Italian ambassador, which did not allow them to provide him with security measures.