Italian Coast Guard detains German migrant rescue ship

Sea-Eye and similar humanitarian rescue organizations say they take to the sea because European Union nations don't adequately ply the waters off Libya, where human traffickers launch overcrowded boats carrying migrants who hope to find work or family members in Europe.

Sea-Eye 4 was scrutinized on Friday because more than 10 months had passed since the vessel's last inspection and because it had taken on a large number of rescued passengers, the Italian Coast Guard said.

"The inspection turned up various irregularities of technical nature, such as to compromise not only the safety of the crew members, but also of the very persons that have been and could be, in the future, recovered on board, in the course of assistance carried out,'' the Coast Guard statement said.

It also cited alleged violations of environmental protection rules.

Isler alleged that inspections of charity-operated ships are essentially being used to prevent further missions by nongovernmental maritime rescue groups.

