 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Italian Navy rescues fisherman reportedly shot off Libya
0 comments
AP

Italian Navy rescues fisherman reportedly shot off Libya

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILAN (AP) — An Italian Navy ship has rescued a crew member of an Italian fishing boat reportedly injured by warning shots fired by the Libyan Coast Guard, Italian media said Thursday.

The Libyans opened fire near two fishing boats, the Aliseo and the Artemide, in the central Mediterranean Sea, around 75 miles north of the Libyan city of Misurata, Corriere della Sera reported. The two vessels have not been sequestered by the Libyans.

Calls to the Italian Navy and Defense Ministry were not immediately answered.

Italian fishing boats frequently run up against disputes over territorial waters.

Seven Italian fishing boats escaped an attempt by a Libyan militia boat to capture them near Benghazi, Corriere reported. The Aliseo had escaped an attempt by Tunisian authorities to sequester it in 2017. And 18 fishermen were kept in Libya for 108 days, before their release last December following a visit to Benghazi by then-Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

+44
May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic
World

May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous — and at times violent — May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.

+14
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
World

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said. Rescuers searched a car left dangling from the overpass for hours for anyone who might be trapped.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News