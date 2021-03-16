Italy court blocks Bannon-linked plans for populist academy

The Council of State, however, found that the institute had misrepresented its legal status and experience in the field of promoting cultural heritage when it originally bid for the concession, fudging requirements of the terms of the Culture Ministry's tender.

In its 40-page ruling, the tribunal said the institute had “obtained an economic advantage (winning the concession of a culturally relevant asset via a process of selection) on the basis of declarations made at the time of the bid that were subsequently shown to be not true."

It determined that the Culture Ministry was right to revoke the lease given the monastery is a part of Italy's cultural heritage, and that doing so was in the “public interest" given the institute “never showed it truly possessed all the requirements" to maintain the monastery.

The center-left leader of the Lazio region, Nicola Zingaretti, hailed the decision.

“Steve Bannon and the sovereigntists must leave the Trisulti,” Zingaretti said on Facebook, vowing to work with the Culture Ministry to “return this marvelous place to the people.”

The local Catholic bishop also praised the decision, saying the Council of State had done the right thing by returning the monastery “to the people of God and to the entire community.”