Italy looks to 'Super Mario' Draghi to end political crisis

ROME (AP) — Former European bank chief Mario Draghi agreed Wednesday to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic after last-ditch negotiations among political parties failed to produce a viable governing coalition.

The task won't be easy, though, given that the populist party with the biggest political block in the Italian Parliament said it would not support a Draghi government and the right-wing party with the highest poll numbers is pressing for an early election.

Financial markets nevertheless welcomed indications that Italy's latest political crisis might soon get resolved - at least for the next few months. Draghi expressed assurance that he could fulfill the task Italy's president assigned to him.

“I am confident that from the talks with the parties and the groups in Parliament and social forces, unity will come out, and with it, the capacity to give a responsible and positive answer to the appeal of the president of the republic,” Draghi said.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella met with Draghi, who is credited with having saved the euro during Europe's debt crisis, and gave him a mandate to try to form a new government to replace caretaker Premier Giuseppe Conte’s coalition of the 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party.