Italy-Moroccan student freed after satirical cartoon post

ROME (AP) — An Italian-Moroccan student has been freed by Moroccan authorities after she was detained on blasphemy charges after she arrived in June to visit relatives, Italian officials said Monday.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said Ikram Nazih, 23, had been convicted of “offenses against religion” for having shared a satirical cartoon on Facebook in 2019. The Italian newspaper Domani, which had championed her cause, said the cartoon had transformed a verse of the Quran into a verse about whisky.

A lawmaker with the right-wing League Party who had brought Nazih’s case to Parliament’s attention, Massimiliano Capitanio, rejoiced over her release. He said he had taken up the case not only because Nazih is an Italian citizen from Vimercate, a Milan suburb he represents, but “because a 23-year-old young woman cannot be incarcerated because of a Facebook post.”

“Our young people have the right to a future of freedom and serenity,” he added in a Facebook post.