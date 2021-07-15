Italy OKs more aid for Libyan coast guard amid alleged abuse

Many of the new arrivals are economic migrants found ineligible for asylum by Italian authorities. Most other European Union nations have been largely unresponsive to Italy's repeated appeals that they take in some of the asylum-seekers, many of whom want to reach jobs or families in northern Europe.

Amnesty International said that in the first six months of this year, more than 7,000 people intercepted at sea were forcibly returned to a Libyan camp.

“Detainees held there told Amnesty International they faced torture and other ill-treatment, cruel and inhuman detention conditions, extortion and forced labor,” the report said.

At another detention facility, in Tripoli, according to the group's report, “Former detainees there said that guards raped women and some were coerced into sex in exchange for their release or for essentials such as clean water. ”

For years now, rights groups and officials at U.N. agencies that work with migrants and refugees have cited survivor testimony about systematic abuse in the camps, including forced labor, beatings, rapes and torture. The abuse often accompanies efforts to extort money from families before migrants are allowed to leave Libya on traffickers' boats.