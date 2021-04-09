Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report

In another chat four days later, Guerra wrote to Brusaferro that he was meeting with the Italian health minister’s cabinet chief about revising the report and that the minister’s office “said to see if we can make it fall into thin air. "

The WHO press office, in an email to The Associated Press on Friday, denied that Tedros was involved in spiking the report and insisted all decision-making about it was done by the Copenhagen office.

“The director-general was not involved himself in the development, publishing or withdrawal of the report," the email said, repeating that it was removed because it “contained inaccuracies and inconsistencies" and had been published prematurely.

It added that Guerra was no longer an assistant director general but rather a “special adviser," which it said carried the same rank.

Prosecutors cited Guerra’s comments to them, which they said were contradicted by the facts, and concluded that “Guerra personally worked on the removal of the report from the WHO site.”