Italy set to vaccinate small island populations in one go

ROME (AP) — Italy is set to start a mass vaccination campaign Friday on some of its small, remote islands with few residents and limited health care services, though one isle jumped the gun and got most of its adults inoculated on its own.

The office of Italy’s virus czar said the campaign would initially target the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily, and Isola Capraia off the Tuscan coast. Other remote areas on the mainland — villages in the Alps and Apennine mountains — might be selected for similar campaigns.

The island plan aims to inoculate the whole adult population at once, rather than in stages according to age groups as is the policy on the mainland where many regions are still targeting people over age 70.

According to the virus commissioner’s office, the operation was deemed necessary to reduce transport hurdles for the vaccines themselves, and because of the limited number of local health care workers to administer the shots.

Larger islands with their own hospitals are exempt from the special plan.