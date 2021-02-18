Italy's 5-Stars divided over Draghi, expel 15 senators

ROME (AP) — Italy’s 5-Star Movement said Thursday that 15 of its senators will be expelled from the party after they voted “no” in a confidence vote for Premier Mario Draghi’s newly formed government.

The expulsions illustrated how Draghi’s appointment has badly split the 5-Star Movement, which was created as a grass-roots, anti-establishment protest force opposed to the pro-European banking establishment that the new premier represents to many members. Draghi, 73, is former president of the European Central Bank and served as the Bank of Italy's governor.

The movement, the biggest vote-getter in Italy's 2018 general election, nevertheless decided to back Draghi out of a sense of national responsibility, given the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic devastation.

In a statement on the 5-Star Facebook page, party leader Vito Crimi said the 15 senators who dissented from the party line would be expelled but acknowledged the 5-Stars backed a Draghi-led government reluctantly. More 5-Star lawmakers faced a similar fate after the lower Chamber of Deputies followed the Senate and voted overwhelmingly late Thursday to back Draghi’s Cabinet, voting 535-56 with five abstentions.