Italy's PM decries 'neglecting' of elderly in vaccine access

Many such laments of injustice have come from Italy's Lombardy region, which has suffered the most pandemic deaths in the country by far, as well as from Tuscany.

In Italy, 23% of the population is 65 or older, making it the world's second-oldest country. By Wednesday, roughly 2.5 million of the nation's 4.3 people residents older than 80 had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Draghi took to task the uneven quality of Italy’s vaccine rollout. “As far as vaccine coverage goes for those older than 80, unfortunately there persists major regional differences that are very difficult to accept,″ the premier said.

The ISPI political research think tank has calculated that the mortality rate in Italy would have dropped by nearly 40% in the first months of the year had the vaccination campaign concentrated on the over-80 population. Instead it dropped by just 10% as Italy, with Europe's second-highest death toll in the pandemic, has reported a few hundred virus-related deaths every day for weeks now.

Private La7 TV and Italian daily Corriere della Sera, on the basis of that research, concluded that concentrating the vaccines on the over-80 bracket could have saved 1,700 lives instead of 600.