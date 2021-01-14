Italy's PM to address Parliament on latest coalition crisis

ROME (AP) — With his center-left government at risk of collapsing, Premier Giuseppe Conte will address the Italian Parliament on how he plans to deal with the political crisis triggered by a small coalition partner withdrawing its support.

Conte told Italian President Sergio Mattarella in a meeting at the presidential palace Thursday that he intends to go before Parliament to lay out “the indispensable political clarification” about the crisis, the palace said in a statement. He is set to address lawmakers early next week, according to Italy's Senate.

Previous premiers have used such appearances during past government crises to announce their resignations.

The current situation results from former Premier Matteo Renzi removing his small centrist party from Conte's 16-month-old governing coalition on Wednesday. Renzi's move capped weeks of squabbling over how some 200 billion euros ($243 billion) in European Union funds should be spent to help Italy recover economically and socially from the COVID-19 pandemic.