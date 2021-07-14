Italy's premier visits prison where officers beat inmates

ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier and justice minister promised reforms Wednesday after they visited a prison where dozens of officers have been put under investigation for allegedly beating, kicking and punching prisoners during unrest provoked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Surveillance video of the officers assaulting inmates, including one in a wheelchair who was hit on the back with a baton, was published online last month by Domani, an Italian newspaper.

Premier Mario Draghi said after touring the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison, in southern Italy near Caserta, “What we have seen in the last days has deeply shaken the consciences of Italians.”

He said that beyond individual responsibility, the episode had revealed the “collective responsibility” of a prison system in need of reform.

Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said she and Draghi came to see the situation first-hand.

“Prison is a place of sorrow, suffering, pain, but it must never be a place of violence and humiliation," Cartabia said.

The video published by Domani shows prisoners getting beaten while curled up on the floor or as they walked through what practically amounted to a gauntlet of officers while trying to protect their heads with their hands.