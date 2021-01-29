Italy's president: 4 days to see if coalition can be reborn

Fico accepted what is known as an ‘’exploratory'' mandate, saying: “It's a very delicate moment for the country. We're called to face it with utmost responsibility in order to give citizens the urgent answers they expect.”

Hours earlier, the 5-Stars political leaders indicated they would consider working with Renzi's small Italy Alive party if the two sides can agree on policy.

Since Conte resigned, Mattarella, as head of state, met with leaders of Italy's myriad of political parties to see who could cobble together a coalition. Elections are due in spring 2023, and center-right opposition parties had lobbied Mattarella to bring the date forward.

But Mattarella said it was apparent in his talks that there's “the prospective for a political majority, made up of the groups" that backed Conte's just-ended government.

Mattarella, though, in tasking Fico, insisted on certainty.

Officially, Conte, a lawyer specializing in mediation, doesn't lead any party, but became premier thanks to staunch lobbying by the 5-Star Movement. The 5-Stars and Renzi's party were at loggerheads for weeks.