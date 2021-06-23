 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ivory Coast court sentences former PM to life in prison
0 Comments
AP

Ivory Coast court sentences former PM to life in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — An Ivory Coast court has sentenced prominent opposition figure and former prime minister Guillaume Soro to life in prison for “undermining the security of the state.”

The criminal court in the West African country's largest city, Abidjan, also ordered the dissolution of Soro’s political movement, which was created after he resigned as speaker of the legislature in 2019.

Soro, who lives in exile in France, was tried in absentia. An international arrest warrant has been issued against Soro and five others living outside the country.

The former president of the National Assembly and 19 others were prosecuted for an “attempt to attack the authority of the state” as well as “dissemination of false information” that discredited the institution and its functions.

Soro reacted to the verdict, calling it unjust.

“I totally reject these unfair verdicts, pronounced outside all the rules of law and dictated only by political considerations," he said in a statement on his Twitter account.

Soro said the goal of the trial is to remove him from Ivory Coast's politics, and that it demonstrates a compromised judiciary.

“These verdicts reinforce my conviction that we must fight courageously and without weakness against the capture of the Ivorian state ... I will not give up this fight,” he said.

In 2020, the former rebel leader who went on to become the president of the National Assembly, was already sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of embezzling public funds and money laundering. He denies the charges and his supporters say they are politically motivated. He did not return to Ivory Coast because of the conviction and was blocked from running in the country’s presidential election last year. Soro has called on the military to disobey President Alassane Ouattara, who won a controversial third term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics
World

'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal will sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body,” he announced via social media on Thursday, taking one of the biggest stars of tennis out of two of the sport's biggest events in 2021.

+4
New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
World

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, New Zealanders were on edge Wednesday after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend.

+11
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
World

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News