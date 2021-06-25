Jailed Belarus journalist, girlfriend moved to house arrest

Tsikhanouskaya's adviser Franak Viacorka, who spoke to the parents, added that they don't believe authorities plan to free their son. Instead, Viacorka said, the move might be aimed at holding off additional sanctions.

“We urge the European and the global community not to give in — everyone needs to be free and not under house arrest,” he said, adding that Lukashenko’s goal is ”to create an illusion of softening and concessions. But this is just one prison replaced with another.”

Viacorka said Pratasevich's sister has been able to pass on some belongings to him and talk to him. “The house arrest is not freedom, he lives there with operatives of the KGB, agents who watch him round the clock,” he said.

Sapega's lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, also confirmed that his client was transferred to house arrest recently, without specifying when. She is now staying in an apartment in Minsk, and her parents met her on Thursday at a restaurant.

Gashinsky wouldn't say whether Pratasevich was also there — but said Sapega didn't go alone.

Pratasevich's lawyer, Inessa Olenskaya, refused to comment on her client's whereabouts and status, citing a nondisclosure agreement.