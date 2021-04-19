Japan asks Myanmar junta to release arrested journalist

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's government said Monday it is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in its largest city of Yangon the previous day.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that his government is asking Myanmar authorities to explain the arrest and release him as soon as possible.

He did not identify the detainee, but Japanese media said he is Yuki Kitazumi, a former Nikkei business newspaper reporter currently based in Yangon as a freelance journalist.

Myanmar state television stations Myawaddy TV and MRTV on Monday night confirmed that the arrested journalist is Kitazumi, and said he had been arrested on a charge of violating Section 505(A) of the Penal Code. The section prohibits comments that “cause fear,” spread “false news, (or) agitates directly or indirectly a criminal offense against a Government employee."

Dozens of other journalists are being held on the same charge, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

“We will continue asking the Myanmar side for his early release, while doing our utmost for the protection of Japanese citizens in that country,” Kato said.