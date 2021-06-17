Japan considering Myanmar soccer player's asylum request

Myanmarese residents in Japan and supporters protest against the military takeover, outside the Fukuda Denshi Arena where the Asian qualification soccer match between Myanmar and Japan for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is held, in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Friday, May 28, 2021.
With a photo of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmarese residents in Japan and supporters protest against the military takeover, outside the Fukuda Denshi Arena where the Asian qualification soccer match between Myanmar and Japan for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is held, in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Friday, May 28, 2021. The placard reads "Myanmar soccer team does not represent the country."
Pyae Lyan Aung, second from left, a member of the Myanmar national Olympic team who raised a three-finger salute during a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in late May, speaks to media as he arrives at the Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, Thursday June 17, 2021. Pyae Lyan Aung has refused to return home and is seeking asylum, a request the government was considering taking into account unrest in his country following a coup.
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A member of Myanmar’s national soccer team who played a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Japan has refused to return home and is seeking asylum, a request the government was considering taking into account unrest in his country following a coup.
Pyae Lyan Aung, a substitute goalkeeper, was scheduled to fly home from Kansai International Airport late Wednesday but failed to join the rest of the team. He expressed wish to seek refuge in Japan, and, through an interpreter, said that by returning to Myanmar, he would “risk his life,” according to Kyodo News agency.
During the May 28 match against Japan, he raised a three-finger salute, a symbol of the anti-coup resistance movement in Myanmar, with a message “we need justice” written on his fingers. The footage was widely shared on social media.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Thursday that Japan will respond “appropriately” to his case, in line with Tokyo’s new policy that extends Myanmar nationals' stay in Japan for up to a year if they fear persecution at home.
Kato declined to comment on the details of his case, saying the government “will hear his wishes and respond appropriately.”
“The situation in Myanmar remains uncertain and we understand many Myanmar residents in Japan have fear of returning home,” he said.