Japan imposes new virus measures in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked residents to avoid nonessential trips and practice social distancing. She asked bars and restaurants in many areas of the prefecture to close at 8 p.m.

“In order to protect the medical systems in Tokyo, we have to work much harder to further reduce the movement of people,” Koike said.

The alert status was raised on Monday for three other areas — Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi in the north. They have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down a partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January.

With Friday's additions, 15 cities in the six prefectures, including downtown Tokyo, are designated for elevated virus measures.

The steps come less than three weeks after the emergency was lifted for Tokyo, underscoring the difficulty of balancing anti-virus measures and the economy. Suga’s government has been criticized for being too slow in enacting anti-virus measures out of a reluctance to further damage the pandemic-hit economy.

Osaka has declared a medical emergency after its hospitals became overwhelmed with new cases and has moved next week’s Olympic torch relay there off public roads.