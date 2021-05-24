Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Games

Completion of Japan-developed vaccines is still uncertain, but Japanese government officials hope the approvals Friday of Moderna and AstraZeneca will help speed up the rollout.

“Speeding up the rollout makes us feel safer because it affects our social life and the economy,” said Munemitsu Watanabe, 71-year-old office worker who got his first shot at the Tokyo center. “If 80-90% of the population gets vaccinated, I think we can hold the Olympics smoothly.”

Those currently eligible are 65 years or older. Some officials say it may take until around March to reach younger generations.

But its potential for progress is unclear. The plans for administering AstraZeneca’s shots are still pending due to concerns about the rare instances of blood-clotting complications reported elsewhere. Johnson & Johnson applied for an emergency approval for its single-shot vaccine Monday, and if approved, it will be ready for use early 2022, its pharmaceutical arm Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. said.

Japan also has a dire shortage of medical staff who can give the shots since only doctors and nurses can legally do so — and they are already busy treating COVID-19 patients.