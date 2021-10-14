Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

Japan's new leader, tasked with rallying support for the incumbent party, has promised to pursue a politics of “trust and empathy.”

In his first policy speech last week, Kishida promised to strengthen the country’s pandemic response, revive the economy and bolster defenses against threats from China and North Korea. He also sought to gradually expand social and economic activities by using vaccination certificates and more testing.

Four main opposition parties have agreed to cooperate on some policies, such as addressing gaps between the rich and the poor that they say widened during the government of Shinzo Abe — the premier preceding Suga from the same ruling party.

After Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the legislature's dissolution, the 465 lawmakers in the more powerful lower chamber stood up, shouted “banzai” three times and left. Official campaigning for all 465 newly vacant seats begins Tuesday.

The last lower house election was held in 2017 under Abe, a staunch conservative who pulled the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party further to the right while becoming Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

In that vote, the LDP and its coalition partner New Komeito together won 310 seats, or two-thirds of the chamber.