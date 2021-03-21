Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end

“We will deliver courage and hope from Japan to the world,” Suga said.

Suga also wants to keep the infections low ahead of his planned Washington visit in early April for his first in-person summit with President Joe Biden. He will be the first foreign leader to meet in person, underscoring the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Suga, who received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine last week, said he looks forward to discussing pandemic measures, as well as cooperation in dealing with China’s growing influence in the region.

“We would still face ups and downs, but we will surely find a light ahead of us,” Suga said.

Suga vowed to do the utmost to protect the people’s lives and health and sought their cooperation in doing what they can to get infections under control and “regain the peace of mind and daily lives.”

The measures have been in place for the Tokyo region since Jan. 7 after daily infections surged to new highs in the area. The non-binding measure relied on requests for restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and take preventive measures.

The government will step up virus tests, monitoring for more contagious new variants and pay subsidies for restaurants and bars who cooperate to close at 9 p.m.