Japan puts Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency

Japan has so far managed the pandemic much better than the United States and Europe without imposing a binding lockdown. But Suga’s government has been struggling to control the spread of the virus while minimizing damage to the economy.

Japan was also weak on testing despite repeated calls from experts and opposition lawmakers. Suga on Thursday vowed to step up testing capacity while strengthening monitoring and preventive measures for new variants, while promising to do utmost to protect the medical system by securing enough beds and hospital rooms.

“We will do everything we can to keep the infections from becoming a big wave,” Suga said, and urged people to take basic preventive measures until they're vaccinated.

Dr. Shigeru Omi, who heads the government taskforce, said the pace of infections is quickening, possibly because of new variants. He said the government was too slow in acting on an earlier resurgence in the winter, which prolonged the state of emergency.

“Delayed judgment will delay measures,” Omi said. “It is important to take measures adequately and quickly.”

Japan had 474,773 cases and 9,162 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry. Osaka reported 599 daily new cases Wednesday, surpassing Tokyo's 414.