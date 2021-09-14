Japan, US, S Korea call on N Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO (AP) — Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea Tuesday called on North Korea to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after Pyongyang announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, suggesting advancement of its military capabilities.

The three-way meeting in Tokyo included U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim, South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Japan’s Director-General for Asian and Oceanian affairs Takehiro Funakoshi.

U.S. envoy Kim said the three countries were open to diplomacy with the North “as we see to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States and our allies."

Kim called on North Korea to “respond positively to our multiple offers to meet without preconditions.”

Washington and its allies will continue to work to fully implement all United Nations Security Council resolutions in addressing North Korea's missile development, he added.

On Monday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that the new missiles showed they can hit targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away.