Japanese billionaire gets ready for December space mission

Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A Japanese fashion tycoon who's booked a SpaceX ride to the moon is going to try out the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced that he's bought two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule. He'll blast off in December on the 12-day mission with his production assistant and a professional cosmonaut.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — A forthcoming flight to space by a Japanese billionaire will allow the public to have a closer look at life on board the orbiting outpost, the president of Space Adventures, a company that organized the flight, said Friday.
Yusaku Maezawa is set to rocket to space on Dec. 8 on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with producer Yozo Hirano, who will film his mission, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
Tom Shelley, the president of Space Adventures, said Maezawa compiled a list of 100 things to do in space during a 12-day mission after asking the public for ideas.
“His intention is to try to share the experience of what it means to be in space with the general public,” Shelley said in an interview with The Associated Press, adding it will include “simple things about daily life to maybe some some other fun activities, to more serious questions as well.”
Maezawa has made his fortune in fashion retail, launching Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. His net worth is currently estimated at $2 billion by Forbes magazine.
Space Adventures, a Virginia-based company, has previously worked with Russian space officials to put several private clients in orbit.
Maezawa, who has been preparing for the flight at Russian space facilities together with his crewmates, said during Thursday's news conference that he was particularly thrilled by training that imitated zero gravity in orbit.