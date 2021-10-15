Japanese billionaire gets ready for December space mission

He said that training in spacesuits for emergencies on the station was physically very strenuous but interesting.

Maezawa noted that his list of 100 things to do during his time on board the International Space Station would include playing badminton in orbit with his Russian crewmate Misurkin.

Currently on the station, Russian actor Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko are making the world’s first movie in orbit, a project the Kremlin said will help burnish the nation’s space glory.

Peresild and Shipenko rocketed to orbit in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on Oct. 5 for a 12-day stint on the station to film segments of the movie titled “Challenge,” in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit.

Peresild and Shipenko are scheduled to return to Earth on Sunday with another Russian cosmonaut, Oleg Novitskiy, who will also star as the ailing cosmonaut in the movie.

In another potential first, Shelley said that Space Adventures has an arrangement with Russian partners for two private customers to perform a flight to the station in late 2023 or early 2024, during which one of them will conduct a spacewalk.