Japanese princess's fiancé returns for delayed marriage

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako’s fiancé returned to Japan on Monday for their marriage, which was suspended for more than three years because of a financial dispute involving his mother.

Kei Komuro, 29, arrived from New York, where he studied law and plans to work as a lawyer, with his hair in a ponytail, a bold statement by Japanese standards for someone marrying a princess in the tradition-bound imperial family.

Mako, also 29, is a niece of Emperor Naruhito. She and Komuro, who were classmates at Tokyo's International Christian University, announced in September 2017 their intent to marry the following year, but the financial dispute surfaced two months later and resulted in their wedding being suspended.

The financial dispute involved whether 4 million yen ($36,000) his mother received from her former fiancé and spent on Komuro’s education in Japan was a loan or a gift.

Komuro left for New York in 2018 to study law, and this is the first time he has returned since then. He made no comments at the airport, bowed silently and left in a car.

He and Mako are to hold a news conference after his two-week coronavirus quarantine, according to Kyodo News and other Japanese media.