Japanese regulators say TEPCO nuclear plant prone to attack

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese nuclear regulators said Wednesday that the world's largest nuclear power plant, owned by the utility behind the Fukushima nuclear crisis, will not restart anytime soon due to serious holes in the anti-terrorism measures found at the facility.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority at its weekly meeting decided to suspend further safety inspection and other processes for a restart of the No. 7 reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant on the northern Japanese coast in Niigata prefecture. The plant is owned by the Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Regulators recently found malfunctioning equipment for anti-terrorism measures and nuclear materials protection at multiple locations at the plant dating back at least until last March, according to the authority's chairman, Toyoshi Fuketa. He said officials are also investigating the security measure before that.

Fuketa, summoned to a parliamentary session Wednesday, said any step leading to a reactor restart at the plant will be suspended “for at least one year or even longer."

The authority provisionally gave the plant's nuclear security a “red” status, the worst out of four potential ratings, meaning its organizational management had deteriorated to levels that could allow intruders.