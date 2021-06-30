Japan's 'Black Widow' serial killer loses death sentence appeal

Police in Japan are questioning a wealthy widow about the mysterious deaths of her past partners.

Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence given to a 74-year-old serial killer, known as the "Black Widow," for the murder of three men, including her husband, and the attempted murder of a fourth.

Chisako Kakehi, reportedly received large insurance payouts after poisoning her victims with cyanide, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Kakehi was sentenced to death in 2017 for the killings, which occurred between 2007 and 2013 in Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo.

Kakehi's legal team had appealed the death sentence, arguing she was suffering from dementia and incapable of taking part in a criminal trial. The Supreme Court rejected her appeal, however, and finalized the decision on Tuesday, according to Kakehi's lawyer.

"She used the matchmaking agency to get acquainted with elderly victims one after another and poisoned them after making them trust her," said Judge Yuriko Miyazaki in the ruling, according to NHK. "It is a ruthless crime based on a planned and strong murderous intention."

Miyazaki added that "even with due consideration given to the defendant's favorable circumstances, such as being old, the death penalty is unavoidable."