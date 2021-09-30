Japan's next leader sets sights on wage hikes to fuel growth

The number of families relying on Japan’s meager welfare benefits surged during the pandemic, and poverty has increased, especially in families headed by single mothers. What was labeled the “lost generation” during Japan’s long years of stagnation has become an “underclass” accounting for about four in 10 Japanese, says Waseda University professor Kenji Hashimoto.

He and other experts believe the post-World War II formula that made Japan an industrial powerhouse is outdated.

A soft-spoken pragmatist, Kishida has not spelled out in detail his vision for “new capitalism" and it's unclear if he has an overarching strategy for tackling the longer term problems that are constraining growth.

That means other party leaders, the central bank and the bureaucracy may have greater sway and could stymie big changes such as labor reforms that economists say are hindering improvements in productivity.

With nearly a third of the population already 65 or older, costs for health care and pensions are soaring, and ordinary families are footing a growing share of the bill. Kishida says the sales tax, now at 10%, should not be raised for about a decade to avoid snuffing out a revival in demand.