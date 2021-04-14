Japan's Toshiba president steps down amid acquisition talks

Trading in the company’s shares was suspended when the news hit last week. Shares of Toshiba, whose sprawling business includes making elevators and railways, shot up on the CVC news and have been trading at nearly 5,000 yen ($46).

CVC is a European private equity firm, based in Luxembourg, which has committed nearly $162 billion in funds, managing more than 300 investors. It has declined to comment on the acquisition proposal or the president’s resignation.

But speculation has been growing other funds may offer better prices.

Kurumatani will be replaced as chief executive and president by his predecessor, Satoshi Tsunakawa, who remained on the board, first as COO and currently chairman.

Tsunakawa oversaw some of the recent financial challenges at Toshiba. Before becoming CEO, in his previous stint from 2016, he had headed Toshiba's medical systems business, now a group company of Japanese camera and equipment maker Canon.

Tsunakawa told reporters Toshiba was ready to embark on growth as “an infrastructure services company." He promised to work in the interests of shareholders, employees and society overall, and continue to strengthen governance.