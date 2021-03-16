Johnson looks east to Asia as focus of post-Brexit strategy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday the U.K. will prioritize diplomatic engagement with Asian countries in the coming decade, as he unveiled a major shift in the country's foreign policy and defense priorities after Brexit.

Setting out a vision of a “Global Britain,” the government's new strategy document envisions the U.K. “tilting” toward the Indo-Pacific region and becoming a bigger player there as the world’s “geopolitical and economic center of gravity” moves east to countries such as China, India and Japan.

Russia remains “the most acute threat to our security," the government said, but the language on China was markedly more muted. While the report acknowledged the risks posed by a more assertive China, and described the country as the “biggest state-based threat to the U.K.’s economic security," Johnson said the U.K. will continue pursuing a “positive trade and investment relationship” with Beijing.

“There is no question China will pose a great challenge for an open society such as ours," Johnson told the House of Commons. “But we will also work with China where that is consistent with our values and interests, including building a stronger and positive economic relationship and in addressing climate change.”