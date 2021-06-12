Johnson voices caution over next lockdown easing in England

“It’s not just about the number of hospitalizations, but also the risk to the health of large numbers of younger people, who can suffer long-term symptoms affecting their lives and ability to work,” he added.

The vaccine rollout, which has primarily been based on age, was extended to 25- to 29-year-olds earlier this week. The government has said it wants every adult to have received at least one dose by the end of July. Around 62% of the British population has had one shot so far, while 43% has had two.

Government figures reported Friday showed 8,125 new daily cases. That’s the highest one-day figure since Feb. 26 and means that the 7-day average, which smooths out daily fluctuations, has increased threefold over the past month.

The delta variant, which is considered to be at least 40% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain, now accounts for more than 90% of all new confirmed infections in the U.K.

Though Johnson appeared to indicate that he was ready to sanction a pause in the lockdown-easing, he sought to downplay any concerns that restrictions would be re-imposed. When announcing the government's four-stage plan for coming out of lockdown in February, Johnson stressed that every scheduled easing would be driven by “data, not dates” and that each stage would be irreversible.