Jordan's former crown prince says he has been placed in isolation

Jordan's former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the half-brother of the country's ruler King Abdullah II, claims he has been placed in isolation and his communication cut off, in a video statement obtained by the BBC. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh tells us the latest.

Prince Hamzah said he had been told by the Jordanian military that he shouldn't leave his home, suggesting he has been put under house arrest.

Hamzah is the oldest son of Jordan's late King Hussein and his American-born wife Queen Noor.

"I had a visit from the Chief of the General staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces this morning, in which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out to communicate with people or to meet with them, because that in the meetings that I had been present in or on social media relating the visits that I've made, there's been criticism of the government or the King," he said in the video, which the BBC says was sent to it by the prince's lawyer.

The clip emerged as Jordan's state news agency Petra reported that another member of the royal family, Hassan bin Zaid and the former head of the royal court, Basem Awadallah, were arrested on Saturday due to "security reasons."

Petra said an investigation was underway but offered no additional details.