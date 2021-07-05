 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Journalists attacked, hurt in Georgia at anti-LGBT protest
0 Comments
AP

Journalists attacked, hurt in Georgia at anti-LGBT protest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent Monday as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event.

Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees.

Opponents of the march blocked off the capital’s main avenue, denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the media workers.

A man who the Polish foreign ministry said was a Polish tourist was stabbed several blocks from the demonstration and hospitalized; one suspect was arrested.

Animosity against sexual minorities is strong in the conservative Black Sea nation of Georgia, a former Soviet republic. The Tbilisi Pride group that tried to organize the march said in a statement Monday that opponents of the march were supported by the government and by the Georgian Orthodox Church.

The Open Caucasus Media group published a photo of a man it said was a local TV journalist being pulled away from the demonstration in a headlock by an Orthodox priest.

President Salome Zurabishvili condemned the violence but Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili alleged the march was organized by “radical opposition” forces that he claimed were led by exiled former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan forces guard Bagram airbase

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+21
Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism
World

Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism

  • Updated

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands.

+7
Director brings Mexico to forefront in 'The Forever Purge'
World

Director brings Mexico to forefront in 'The Forever Purge'

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY — In “The Forever Purge,” the bloodbath lasts more than 12 hours and takes place on the border between Mexico and the United States. Mexican director Everardo Gout uses the strengths of fellow countrymen actors Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta in the film now in theaters.

+2
Suez Canal says deal reached to free seized vessel
World

Suez Canal says deal reached to free seized vessel

  • Updated

CAIRO (AP) — The Suez Canal Authority on Sunday said it has reached an agreement to settle a financial dispute with the owners of a hulking container ship that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week earlier this year.

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News