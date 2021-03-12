Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) — A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

That is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1990s, the federation said Friday as it published details of its annual report on killings.

The IFJ also reported that more than 200 journalists are currently jailed because of their work.

The killings of journalists took place in 16 different countries during targeted attacks, bomb attacks and crossfire incidents.

A total of 2,680 journalists have been killed since the IFJ started keeping count in 1990.

“The ruthless reign of crime barons in Mexico, the violence of extremists in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia, as well as the intolerance of hardliners in India and the Philippines have contributed to the continued bloodshed in media,’’ said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger.