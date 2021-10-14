Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

Prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco had argued that the four knew very well the trial was beginning and yet failed to show up. Prosecutors for years have denounced the obstructionism of Egypt in refusing to cooperate with the investigation, and Colaiocco accused the four of purposefully “avoiding this trial and hoping that the trial would therefore get stuck and it would not go ahead.”

Regeni's mother has said his body was so mutilated by torture that she was only able to recognize the tip of his nose when she viewed it. Human rights activists have said the marks on his body resembled those resulting from widespread torture in Egyptian facilities.

In December, Italian prosecutors formally put the four Egyptians under investigation, and a judge ordered them to stand trial in May. It has always been expected that they would be tried in absentia.

But defense attorney Annalisa Ticconi argued the accused never gave a known address to authorities and the Italian state doesn't know where they are. “In Italy there can be a trial only for traceable people, the trial for an untraceable person must be suspended," she told reporters outside the courthouse.

“Year by year there will be checks to see if the person can be found and the trial could restart, but in the meantime, the trial and the evidence is frozen,” she said.