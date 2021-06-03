Judge: UK broke law by housing refugees in run-down barracks

“When this is considered, a decision that accommodation in a detention-like setting -- a site enclosed by a perimeter fence topped with barbed wire, access to which is through padlocked gates guarded by uniformed security personnel -- will be adequate for their needs, begins to look questionable,” the judge said.

The bare-bones barracks accommodation has come to symbolize the British government's attempts to deter migrants from making perilous journeys across the English Channel in small boats.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed to make the journeys “unviable” and says she will reform Britain's “broken” asylum system. Critics say the government's attempts to stop people arriving, which include appointing a former Royal Marine commando as “clandestine Channel threat commander,” are at best ineffective and at worst inhumane.

Refugee advocates welcomed Thursday's court ruling and called for the barracks to be shut permanently.

“This judgment vindicates all those who repeatedly told the government that recklessly forcing hundreds of refugees into crowded camps during a killer pandemic was a gamble with people’s lives,” said Mariam Kemple Hardy at Refugee Action.

“Napier Barracks and all other camp-style accommodation must be shut down,” she said.