Kenyan arrested in Qatar first targeted by phishing attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Kenyan security guard now facing charges in Qatar after writing compelling, anonymous accounts of being a low-paid worker there found himself targeted by a phishing attack that could have revealed his location just before his arrest, analysts say.

While analysts from Amnesty International and Citizen Lab said they were unable to say who targeted Malcolm Bidali, the phishing attack mirrored others previously carried out by Gulf Arab sheikhdoms targeting dissidents and political opposition. It also would require access to confidential information stored by telecommunication companies typically only released to government or security force officials to be able to be useful as well.

Ooredoo and Vodafone Qatar, the two major internet providers in Qatar, did not respond to requests for comment. Qatar as well did not respond to questions about the phishing attack targeting Bidali.

The weekslong detention of Bidali, 28, in an undisclosed location comes ahead of Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has again raised questions about freedom of expression in this small, energy-rich nation before the tournament.