Kidnapping of missionaries in Haiti shows perils of religious workers abroad

The mastermind of the abduction was sentenced to four years in prison. The incident was later the subject of an American film, "The Saratov Approach."

Somalia

Scott Adam had a successful Hollywood career — he had worked on film and television hits such as "The Goonies" and "The Love Boat" — when he had a religious awakening and became a Christian pastor.

He and his wife, Jean, dedicated their lives to spreading Scripture around the world, taking to the seas on their 58-foot yacht and distributing Bibles in different languages in far-flung corners of the globe.

The couple and two friends were sailing off the coast of Oman in 2011 when their yacht Quest — named after a church where Scott Adam had worked — was attacked by Somali pirates.

U.S. Navy warships were dispatched for negotiations with the hostage-takers, but the pirates shot and killed the Adams and their friends.

Ecuador

In 1957, five American men flew to a remote rainforest in eastern Ecuador with the hope of bringing Christianity to the native Waorani people. After radio contact ceased with a base station, a search ensued, and the men were found dead, having been killed with spears.