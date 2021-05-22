Kidney from Jew killed in mob violence goes to Arab woman

Her surgeon, Dr. Abed Khalaeileh -- a Palestinian born in Jerusalem -- said he and his colleagues simply treat everyone as human beings.

"We deal with everyone equally. There is no black and no white. Everyone is equal in the medical attention they receive," he said.

In his line of work, as head of Hadassah Ein Kerem's transplant unit, the sorrow of death brings new life

"The world of transplant is the world of humanity and it is important to remember this," he said. "People are born anew."

He is inspired, he said, by the spirit of Yehoshua's family.

"I turn to the family and feel part of their pain and say thank you for everything you have done. It cannot be taken for granted that a person will stand up and donate an organ during this time," he said.

Aweis hopes to be able to try and help ease some of the family's pain.

She said she has already spoken to Yehoshua's family, but that one of her first visits when she gets out of the hospital will be to Yehoshua's family to thank them and give them strength.

"I will tell Yigal's family thank you. They should not feel any more suffering. Yigal is going to heaven where it is better than here," she said.