spotlight

King Charles III celebrates first birthday as monarch with new photo

BRITAIN-ROYALS/

King Charles III with an ancient oak tree in Windsor Great Park to mark his appointment as Ranger of the Park.

 Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace/Reuters

King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday on the British throne with a new photograph and a new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

Released on Monday, his 74th birthday, the photograph marks Charles' appointment as Ranger.

The photo shows the monarch leaning against an ancient oak tree in Windsor Great Park, with the winter sun gleaming in the background.

The Band of the Household Cavalry perform Happy Birthday at the ceremony for the changing of the Buckingham Palace Guard in London, to mark the 74th birthday of King Charles III.

The post of Ranger was previously held by his father, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, for 70 years. Duties include offering guidance to the Deputy Ranger on the stewardship of one of the country's oldest estates, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Festivities for the King's birthday began Monday with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" by the band of the Household Cavalry at Buckingham Palace, where Charles was born in 1948. This performance was followed at midday by a 41-gun royal salute from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park.

Charles came to the throne on September 8, with the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.

Last month, the UK Royal Mint unveiled King Charles III's coin portrait.

CNN's Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

