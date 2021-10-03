Koreas talk on hotline restored after North's missile tests

“The South Korean authorities should make positive efforts to put the North-South ties on a right track and settle the important tasks which must be prioritized to open up the bright prospect in the future, bearing deep in mind the meaning of the restoration of communication lines,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said ahead of the hotline’s restoration.

It’s not clear if the North will get what it wants from its pressure campaign. Kim Jong Un has said he won’t return to talks with the United States unless it drops its “hostile policy” on the North, an apparent reference to the sanctions. The United States, for its part, has offered talks “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions attached, a stance that Kim last week described as a “cunning” U.S attempt to conceal its hostility against North Korea.

The nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington collapsed in early 2019 due to disputes over exchanging sanctions relief with denuclearization steps. Despite its recent streak of weapons tests, North Korea still maintains a self-imposed 2018 moratorium on testing long-range missiles that directly threatens the U.S. mainland, an indication that it doesn’t want to scuttle prospects for future diplomacy with the U.S.

