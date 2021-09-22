Kosovo calls on Serbia to lower tensions, start dialogue

“Our offer is very practical, let’s lift the temporary plates, in Serbia and in Kosovo,” Kurti said at the government meeting.

“Neither our state or citizens nor Kosovar Serbs or Serbia are interested in incidents and escalation (of tension)," said Kurti, blaming Serb President Aleksandar Vucic as the "only one individual ... interested in that. We are for dialogue.”

Vucic on Tuesday described Kosovo’s car license plates decision as a “criminal action” and urged Pristina to withdraw all troops, "then we can go to Brussels and discuss everything and possibly reach an agreement.”

The EU-facilitated Kosovo-Serbia dialogue started in 2011 and has already reached more than 30 agreements, but few of them have been applied.

The EU and U.S. urged Kosovo and Serbia to “immediately, without any delay” exercise restraint and refrain from unilateral actions.

In a tweet on Wednesday, EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi urged both Kosovo and Serbia “to exercise restraint and deescalate the tensions, return to dialogue and ensure freedom of movement without delay. Unilateral actions are never a solution. They only lead to unnecessary tensions and should be withdrawn.”