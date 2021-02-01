Kosovo, Israel establish diplomatic ties

At the Washington summit, Belgrade also agreed to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, something it hasn’t done so far.

Ashkenazi said “Israel wants a stable Balkans,” adding that, “I consider Serbia as a close and significant partner in the Balkans.”

The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and moved the U.S. embassy there in May 2018.

It encouraged other countries to do the same but was widely criticized by the Palestinians and many in Europe because the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved.

Kosovo’s Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after a U.S.-led 78-day NATO airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not.

Israel becomes the 117th country to recognize Kosovo, according to Haradinaj-Stublla.

AP writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.

