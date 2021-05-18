 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kosovo police seize record cocaine shipment, arrest 7
0 comments
AP

Kosovo police seize record cocaine shipment, arrest 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police seized a record 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of cocaine that originated in Brazil, and arrested seven people suspected of drug trafficking offenses, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint operation with Albanian and Italian police on Monday, officers raided a truck transporting imported meat from Brazil that had passed previously through Italian and Albanian ports, a Kosovo police statement said.

The cocaine, which was valued at 20 million euros ($24 million), was found among the meat packages of a truck stopping in Lipjan town, close to the capital Pristina. Police said that it was a record cocaine seizure for Kosovo.

Police also seized pistols, ammunition and other evidence when searching the homes of the seven people who were arrested.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. Kosovo is a drug transshipment point toward Western European countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Target and Starbucks will not require masks for fully vaccinated customers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+60
Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office
World

Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp — most of them children — and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.

+38
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway.

+20
Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists
World

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

  • Updated

NAXOS, Greece (AP) — In her kitchen, Kyriaki Kapri has enough food to feed an army. Piles of squid for frying, lemons to be quartered, thumb-thick potato wedges to make oregano-sprinkled French fries, and seafood for the dishes famous on the Greek island of Naxos.

+5
US joins global push against violent extremism online
World

US joins global push against violent extremism online

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two years after a white supremacist in New Zealand livestreamed the slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers on Facebook, French President Emmanuel Macron says the internet continues to be be used by terrorists as a weapon to propagate hate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News