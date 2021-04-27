Kosovo recalls war victims on National Missing Person's Day

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister urged Serbia on Tuesday to help bring to justice any individuals suspected of responsibility for genocide during the 1998-1999 Kosovo War.

April 27 is Kosovo's National Missing Person’s Day, when the small Balkans nation remembers ethnic Albanians and Serbs still unaccounted-for from the war. More than 10,000 people died during the two-year conflict, most of them ethnic Albanian civilians and fighters pursuing independence from Serbia, and 1,639 people are still classified as missing.

On April 27, 1999, Serb army troops and paramilitaries dragged at least 377 Albanian men ages 18-36 from a refugee convoy and executed them along the road in Kosovo.

“The executors and those ordering the genocide in Kosovo...should face justice, be charged and sentenced,” Prime Minister Albin Kurti said during a ceremony Tuesday in the capital, Pristina.

Kurti was scheduled to meet with European Union leaders about their efforts to facilitate talks aimed at normalizing ties between Kosovo and Serbia.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, and Serbia does not recognize its former province as a separate state. Tensions between the two remain high.