 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kosovo repatriates 11 of its citizens from Syria
0 Comments
AP

Kosovo repatriates 11 of its citizens from Syria

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s interior minister said Sunday that 11 Kosovar citizens have been repatriated from Syria.

Minister Xhelal Svecla tweeted that the 11 arrived Saturday from conflict zones in Syria, without giving details on where they were taken from or how many men, women or children were in the group.

“Kosovo remains a proud and fully dedicated member of the global coalition against Daesh. We shall continue our strong fight against extremism and terrorism,” he wrote.

In the past, Kosovar authorities had said that less than 90 citizens still remained in Syria, some men as fighters but most of them widows of Islamic State fighters or other terrorist groups, and a few children.

The United States embassy in Pristina commended the repatriation, tweeting that “these returns demonstrate Kosovo’s willingness to take responsibility for its citizens while setting an example for others. Kosovo is a leader in the fight against terrorism & extremism.”

Two years ago, Kosovo became the first country in Europe to repatriate from Syria 110 Kosovar citizens, mostly women and children, with the assistance of the United States. Many of the adults have already been charged for terrorism-linked activities and are serving jail terms.

More than 400 Kosovars initially joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq, but none has left during the last few years, according to Kosovo authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+37
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
World

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue workers labored to deal with damage laid bare by receding water Saturday as the death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 160 and thoughts turned to the lengthy job of rebuilding communities devastated in minutes.

+24
Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome
World

Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of fans packed Rome's sidewalks to wildly cheer Europe’s new soccer champions as Italy toured the city in an open-topped bus on Monday evening, crowning a day that saw them honored at the presidential palace and premier's office and cited by the Pope.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News